Historic West End Partners launches new initiative to support Black and minority-owned businesses

A new initiative has launched in one of Charlotte’s low-income Corridors of Opportunity to help support small businesses.

The West End Wednesdays initiative from Historic West End Partners aims to support Black and minority-owned businesses along the Beatties Ford Road corridor. Businesses such as barbershops, restaurants, a flower shop and a car service shop plan to offer discounts and special offers.

Sharika Comfort, a consultant overseeing the initiative for Historic West End Partners, says the goal is to increase foot traffic along the corridor and change perceptions of the area.

“There’s this narrative that has existed for too long that the Historic West End corridor is not safe or isn’t a good area of the city,” Comfort said. "And that’s just simply not true. It may have held true at some point, but it’s just not the case anymore.”

Free workshops will also be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, hosted by Chase Bank, to support small business owners.

“We want to have opportunities for business owners to get those supports and skills and resources, so they have training or workshops on the power of capital,” Comfort said. "We have 'Marketing 101' coming up. We know that a lot of businesses need marketing support or support with those technical and soft skills that are essential to businesses."

More than 20 businesses have signed up to participate in the initiative, which is expected to last about four months. A list of the businesses involved in the initiative can be found here.