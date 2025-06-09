© 2025 WFAE

In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

Historic West End Partners launches new initiative to support Black and minority-owned businesses

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT
Sharika Comfort
/
Historic West End Partners
A new initiative, “West End Wednesdays,” has launched in one of Charlotte’s low-income Corridors of Opportunity. Historic West End Partners created the program to support small businesses along Beatties Ford Road.

The West End Wednesdays initiative from Historic West End Partners aims to support Black and minority-owned businesses along the Beatties Ford Road corridor. Businesses such as barbershops, restaurants, a flower shop and a car service shop plan to offer discounts and special offers.

Sharika Comfort, a consultant overseeing the initiative for Historic West End Partners, says the goal is to increase foot traffic along the corridor and change perceptions of the area.

“There’s this narrative that has existed for too long that the Historic West End corridor is not safe or isn’t a good area of the city,” Comfort said. "And that’s just simply not true. It may have held true at some point, but it’s just not the case anymore.”

Free workshops will also be held on the fourth Wednesday of each month, hosted by Chase Bank, to support small business owners.

“We want to have opportunities for business owners to get those supports and skills and resources, so they have training or workshops on the power of capital,” Comfort said. "We have 'Marketing 101' coming up. We know that a lot of businesses need marketing support or support with those technical and soft skills that are essential to businesses."

More than 20 businesses have signed up to participate in the initiative, which is expected to last about four months. A list of the businesses involved in the initiative can be found here.

Tags
Race & Equity Historic West EndCorridors of OpportunityCharlotte Business
Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service.
