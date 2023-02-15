A look into Charlotte's "Corridors of Opportunity"

A conversation about the creation of Charlotte’s Corridors of Opportunity.

The City of Charlotte and several partnering organizations have identified six areas in the city that have been neglected, and will direct resources to these “Corridors of Opportunity”.

The Corridors of Opportunity Program is a part of the Mayor’s Racial Equity initiative and will invest more than $100 million to these areas over the next few years.

We’ll learn where the corridors are, and the challenges they face.

About WFAE’s series: In our series In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity, WFAE will follow initiatives by the city of Charlotte and outside groups to target resources to six areas that have long been neglected. WFAE will examine the decisions, key activities and progress throughout the next year. We’ll also take a closer look at the rich histories of these communities and the people and businesses that contribute to their resilience and vitality.

