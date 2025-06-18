New digital repair shop in Charlotte trains, employs formerly incarcerated residents

A Charlotte workforce development group is opening a digital tech repair space Thursday in one of the city’s low-income Corridors of Opportunity to help those who have been formerly incarcerated gain access to employment.

The 1,400-square-foot space will open at 5430 North Tryon St. in the West Sugar Creek Corridor in northeast Charlotte. Inside, formerly incarcerated individuals will fix items such as laptops, phones and printers.

Henry Rock, founder of City Startup Labs, says the goal is to create a pathway for a group often overlooked.

"They are on the margins, on the sidelines, rather than in the game of business development and entrepreneurship," Rock said. "We want to make sure that these folks are able to demonstrate their worth.”

People leaving prison hoping to find a job and start a new life have a lot of challenges. In Charlotte, City Startup Labs works to make the transition easier by showing the formerly incarcerated how to start their own businesses.

City Startup Labs was founded in 2014 to provide job training to those who were incarcerated and to show them how to start businesses.

Elsworth Usher Jr., who served time in jail, will help oversee the repair business, called ReConnex. He says the venture showcases how formerly incarcerated people can reshape their lives.

“It's possible. It does not mean that it's over," Usher Jr. said. "It does not mean that life has ended. It does not mean that you have to continue down a set path that was put in front of you because of any past mistake that might have happened.”

Four program recipients will co-own the business. In 2024, City Startup Labs received a $400,000 state grant from the North Carolina Department of Information Technology for the pilot program.

The group hopes to expand the initiative into the city’s other Corridors of Opportunity.