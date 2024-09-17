© 2024 WFAE

In Focus: Corridors of Opportunity
A skyline that sprouts new buildings at a dizzying pace. Neighborhoods dotted with new breweries and renovated mills. Thousands of new apartments springing up beside light rail lines. The signs of Charlotte’s booming prosperity are everywhere. But that prosperity isn’t spread evenly. And from Charlotte’s “corridors of opportunity,” it can seem a long way off, more like a distant promise than the city’s reality.

A new center for small business owners opens in west Charlotte

WFAE | By Elvis Menayese
Published September 17, 2024 at 6:04 PM EDT
City representatives and community leaders cut a white ribbon at the grand opening of a new business hub in Charlotte's Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard corridor.

Elvis Menayese / WFAE
Elvis Menayese
/
WFAE
City representatives and community leaders cut a white ribbon at the grand opening of a new business hub in Charlotte's Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard corridor.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday for a new business hub for small businesses and entrepreneurs in one of Charlotte’s low-income "Corridors of Opportunity."

City representatives and community leaders cut a white ribbon to mark the opening of the Freedom Business Collective hub in northwest Charlotte's Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard corridor. The new center is located at 1525 Enderly Rd.

Hannah Beavers, executive director of Freedom Communities, says local freelancers and small business owners can rent space in the hub for a small fee.

“A lot of folks are operating out of their cars or homes, and they really want to take their business to the next level, and right now, affordable space is really limited. We talk a lot about affordable housing, but affordable rental spaces is just as scarce,” Beavers said.

The business hub will offer tenants up to a 65% discount on rent for up to the first year. The hub will also offer coaching, one-on-one sessions and networking opportunities.

The city awarded Freedom Communities over $600,000 for the project. It’s one of six business hubs that are either open or about to open across the city’s "Corridors of Opportunity" in the next year.

Elvis Menayese
Elvis Menayese is a Report for America corps member covering issues involving race and equity for WFAE. He previously was a member of the Queens University News Service. Major support for WFAE's Race & Equity Team comes from Novant Health.
