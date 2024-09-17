A new center for small business owners opens in west Charlotte

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday for a new business hub for small businesses and entrepreneurs in one of Charlotte’s low-income "Corridors of Opportunity."

City representatives and community leaders cut a white ribbon to mark the opening of the Freedom Business Collective hub in northwest Charlotte's Freedom Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard corridor. The new center is located at 1525 Enderly Rd.

Hannah Beavers, executive director of Freedom Communities, says local freelancers and small business owners can rent space in the hub for a small fee.

“A lot of folks are operating out of their cars or homes, and they really want to take their business to the next level, and right now, affordable space is really limited. We talk a lot about affordable housing, but affordable rental spaces is just as scarce,” Beavers said.

The business hub will offer tenants up to a 65% discount on rent for up to the first year. The hub will also offer coaching, one-on-one sessions and networking opportunities.

The city awarded Freedom Communities over $600,000 for the project. It’s one of six business hubs that are either open or about to open across the city’s "Corridors of Opportunity" in the next year.