Charlotte Mayoral and City Council Candidate Forum Livestream Tuesday, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday evening, Aug. 19 at 7 p.m., WFAE and the League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg will livestream a Charlotte Mayoral and City Council candidate forum live from the WFAE Center for Civic and Community Engagement in uptown.

WFAE's Steve Harrison will host the panel conversations with candidates for the At-Large seats, Districts 1, 3, 4 and 5 and the mayoral race.

The League of Women Voters of Charlotte Mecklenburg is a trusted, nonpartisan source of information for voters. Part of a national organization with more than a century of experience hosting candidate forums and debates, they have carried on that tradition locally for decades — empowering voters and strengthening democracy in our community. They provide accessible resources such as VOTE411.org, where voters can find personalized ballot information, and offer engaging Civics 101 courses to help residents better understand their government. Their mission is simple: to ensure every eligible voter is informed, engaged, and ready to participate.

Confirmed participant:

At Large: Dimple Ajmera, Matt Britt, Will Holley, Lawana Mayfield, Victoria Watlington, Namrata Yadav

District 1: Dante Anderson, Charlene Henderson

District 3: Joi Mayo

District 4: Renee Johnson, Will Russell

District 5: JD Mazuera Arias

District 6: Sary Chakra

Mayoral: Gemini Boyd, Delter Guin, Vi Lyles, Brendan Maginnis