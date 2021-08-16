'The Price We Pay': Why Are American Health Outcomes So Poor When We Pay So Much?

Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Americans spend more on health care than any other country. And that is why WFAE has begun the health care series, “The Price We Pay.”

It will examine the medical and business systems in place that produce winners and losers and will explore everything from rising costs, drug prices, policy and politics to how where you live can impact your health care. We'll spend time taking a deeper dive into various topics covered by “The Price We Pay” in the coming months.

Today, we start with a core question: Given the extraordinary costs of health care, why are American health outcomes so poor?

Guests

Dana Miller Ervin, the Holly and Paul Freestone Health Care Reporting fellow examining the U.S. health care system at WFAE

Reginald Williams, vice president of international health policy and practice innovations at The Commonwealth Fund, a foundation that promotes better health care access and quality, particularly for the disadvantaged.

Jonathan Oberlander, professor of social medicine and health policy & management at UNC Chapel Hill

Christopher Kerns, vice president of executive insights at The Advisory Board, a health research group

