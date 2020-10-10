Dana Miller Ervin
Dana Miller Ervin is the recipient of the Holly and Paul Freestone Health Care Reporting Fellowship, which will examine American health care.
Bitter division over Medicaid expansion prevented Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican state legislators from agreeing on a budget. Now expansion is a top issue in the governor’s race.
African Americans are dying from COVID-19 at twice the rate of whites but they are half as likely as whites to take a vaccine.
Health insurance premiums for the 157 million Americans who get their coverage through work rose again this year, continuing a decades-long trend that’s seen costs grow much faster than wages.
The biggest complaint about the Affordable Care Act is that its policies are unaffordable for those who don’t qualify for subsidies. Former Vice President Biden wants to increase Obamacare subsidies so no one has to spend more than 8.5% of their income on insurance. President Trump has expanded the availability of short-term coverage as a cheaper alternative.
The number of North Carolinians without health insurance grew to 1.2 million last year. That number is expected to grow again this year as an estimated…
Twenty-nine million Americans had no health insurance last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, including 1.2 million North Carolinians.The…
The time of presidential candidates giving little attention to health care is starting to change.Joe Biden's campaign says it now has a $65 million health…
Health care was a central topic of last year’s Democratic presidential debates. A year later, the focus has shifted. Those who watched the Republican and…