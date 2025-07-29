© 2025 WFAE

Mailing Address:
WFAE 90.7
P.O. Box 896890
Charlotte, NC 28289-6890
Tax ID: 56-1803808
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WFAE's HD signals are impaired. Learn more.

New citizen science project maps trash can distribution across Charlotte

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published July 29, 2025 at 12:03 PM EDT
Reniah Carroll is a senior at UNC Charlotte who launched a trash bin mapping project in Charlotte's Historic West End with Sol Nation.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Reniah Carroll is a senior at UNC Charlotte who launched a trash bin mapping project in Charlotte's Historic West End with Sol Nation.

We often encounter the vanguard of scientific exploration in unexpected places, with intrepid researchers holding a microscope to unexpected things. Many mysteries lurk at the frontier of the known universe, such as the existence of alien life, the species that inhabit the depths of our oceans, and exactly how many trash cans there are in Charlotte’s Historic West End.

UNC Charlotte senior Reniah Carroll launched her project to map waste bins in Charlotte's Historic West End. She’s a fellow with Sol Nation, a nonprofit that advocates for environmental justice in communities of color.

“Some of the business owners were putting in complaints about how much litter they're seeing, and that affects the economy as well,” Carroll said. “You think about curb appeal. No one really wants to stop at a place when there's a bunch of trash in the front.”

Carroll led 11 volunteers, armed with trash bags and litter grabbers. They paired off to clean the streets and photograph trash and recycling bins, also noting the state of each receptacle. She plans to compare the data to neighborhoods like Myers Park and South Park — more privileged communities that didn’t experience redlining or historic divestment.

“I like to call it environmental dignity,” Carroll said. “Nobody wants to live in a place where you go outside of your house and you see trash everywhere.”


SUPPORT LOCAL NEWS

No matter what happens in Congress, WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.


The goal is to add more bins and create a program to keep the streets free of litter. Eventually, Carroll would like to develop a program similar to the G.L.I.T.T.E.R. program in Portland, Oregon, which employs people experiencing homelessness to help pick up waste and recyclables.

Sol Nation ambassador Jada McGill sets off down Beatties Ford Road past the Food Lion.

“If people don't really see a problem with littering, and there's no immediate trash can, they're gonna throw it on the ground,” McGill said.

This is the first of many mapping days. Carroll plans to release a publicly available map in the next couple of months so anyone in Charlotte can participate. Sol Nation organizes monthly cleanups in the Historic West End.

Sign up for our weekly climate newsletter
Energy & Environment
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner