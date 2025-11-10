Examining Charlotte's immigration court a year after Trump's second election

The government shutdown is hampering many aspects of our lives, but immigration courts are still open. The Department of Justice says they’re operating through the shutdown in order to handle the “national emergency” at the border.

Charlotte’s immigration court, which serves both North and South Carolina, is among the top ten busiest in the country, with a backlog of more than 130,000 cases. In recent weeks, the D.O.J. swore in dozens of new immigration judges, many on temporary appointments. The D.O.J. has also changed the qualifications to remove the need for judges to have immigration law experience.

This comes after the Trump administration earlier this year cut immigration judge positions and others left their position. The National Association of Immigration Judges told WBUR in Boston in July that out of nearly 700 judges across the country, more than 100 have been fired or resigned.

On this Charlotte Talks, we break down the state of the bench in immigration court, what the backlog looks like in Charlotte, and the impact this administration is having on our immigration system.

GUESTS:

Julian Berger, WFAE race and equity reporter

Jamilah Espinosa, immigration attorney with Espinosa Law

George Pappas, former immigration court judge