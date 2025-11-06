CLT ordered to reduce flights 10% as FAA cuts flight schedules amidst shutdown

Charlotte Douglas International is among the 40 airports across the country that will face 10% reductions in air traffic starting Friday. Multiple media outlets are reporting Charlotte is on that list, but the Federal Aviation Administration has not officially released it yet. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Tuesday the move comes amid shortages of air traffic controllers who are working without pay during the federal government shutdown. In a press release early Thursday, CLT says they are among the airports impacted, but they not been notified of any reductions at CLT at this time and that airline partners, including American, will "determine and communicate any schedule changes directly to customers."

The FAA is expected to issue an order with more details on Thursday.

American Airlines said in a statement that flights will operate normally Thursday and reductions will begin Friday. With more than 700 daily departures, most operated by American, CLT is one of the nation's busiest airports and a crucial hub.

"While we are awaiting additional information from the FAA to determine which flights will be impacted, we expect the vast majority of our customers’ travel will be unaffected. As schedule changes are made, we will proactively reach out to customers who are impacted. As always, we encourage all customers to check their flight status on aa.com or the mobile app. In the meantime, we continue to urge leaders in Washington to reach an immediate resolution to end the shutdown," the airline said in a statement.

Here's the full statement from CLT:

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has been recognized among the 40 airports for reducing flight schedules; however, we have not been notified of any reductions at CLT at this time. Our airline partners, including American, will determine and communicate any schedule changes directly to customers.

CLT remains in close communication with our federal and airline partners to stay informed and responsive as needed. There are currently no significant impacts to airport operations. Passengers should check flight status with their airline and plan to arrive in the terminal two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights.

We extend our sincere thanks to all our partners, especially TSA and ATC staff, for their continued commitment to ensuring travelers reach their destinations safely.