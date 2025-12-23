Former UNC Charlotte employee sues university, alleging First Amendment violations

A former UNC Charlotte employee who was fired after a conservative activist group released an undercover video of her is suing the university, alleging her First Amendment rights were violated.

Janique Sanders served as the university’s assistant director of leadership and community engagement. She was secretly recorded by an activist posing as a prospective student and appeared to suggest the university was continuing diversity, equity and inclusion work despite threats from the Trump administration to withhold federal funding from institutions that do so.

According to the lawsuit, Sanders was fired within a day of the video’s release and without an internal investigation. Sanders argues she was speaking in a personal capacity, not on behalf of the university, and did not violate any university policies.

The lawsuit claims UNC Charlotte acted unlawfully by terminating her employment based on her speech.

UNC Charlotte did not immediately respond to a request for comment.