Judge Orders Release Of 911 Tapes In Fatal Shooting At Charlotte Garden Store

A judge ruled Thursday that CMPD must release the 911 recordings of the Charlotte gardening store owner who called to notify police that he shot someone breaking into his business.

The Charlotte Observer reports the tapes of 49-year-old Alan Corder will be released Tuesday, a day after a grand jury is expected to decide whether he’ll be indicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge.

CMPD says Corder called 911 early in the morning on August 6 to say he was going to American Beauty Garden Center off Indepedence Boulevard after seeing someone on his security camera break into the store. Police arrived at the scene and found 20-year-old Justin Anderson dead behind the store.

CMPD requested the judge to allow the department to suppress the release of the 911 tapes.

According to the newspaper, Assistant District Attorney Bill Bunting argued in a hearing yesterday there’s a "particularly prejudicial statement" on the tapes that could make it harder to ensure Corder gets a fair trial, if indicted.