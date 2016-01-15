Top Stories: New African Ebola Death; Indonesian Arrests In Terror Attack
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Sierra Leone Reports Ebola Death, 1 Day After Outbreak Reported Over.
-- Indonesia Makes Arrests Over Deadly Attack In Jakarta.
And here are more early headlines:
Michigan Gov. Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration In Flint Water. ( Detroit News)
Nigerian President Orders New Investigation Of Kidnapping Of Schoolgirls. ( AllAfrica.com)
Militants Attack Somali Troops At Army Base, Deaths Reported. ( Reuters)
U.N. Security Council To Meet Over Desperate Syrian Civilians. ( AP)
Burundi Women Allege Presidential Supporters Committing Rape. ( Time)
Rare January Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Heads Toward Azores. ( NHC)
Fewer Norovirus Cases On Cruise Ships. ( U.S. News And World Report)
Children's Book Describes Happy George Washington Slaves. ( Atlanta BlackStar)
