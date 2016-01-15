Top Stories: New African Ebola Death; Indonesian Arrests In Terror Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Sierra Leone Reports Ebola Death, 1 Day After Outbreak Reported Over.

-- Indonesia Makes Arrests Over Deadly Attack In Jakarta.

And here are more early headlines:

Michigan Gov. Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration In Flint Water. ( Detroit News)

Nigerian President Orders New Investigation Of Kidnapping Of Schoolgirls. ( AllAfrica.com)

Militants Attack Somali Troops At Army Base, Deaths Reported. ( Reuters)

U.N. Security Council To Meet Over Desperate Syrian Civilians. ( AP)

Burundi Women Allege Presidential Supporters Committing Rape. ( Time)

Rare January Atlantic Ocean Hurricane Heads Toward Azores. ( NHC)

Fewer Norovirus Cases On Cruise Ships. ( U.S. News And World Report)

Children's Book Describes Happy George Washington Slaves. ( Atlanta BlackStar)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.