Christine Wyche

Born to a military family in Honolulu, Hawaii, Christine knows the importance of flexibility and determination. At the age of 17, she enrolled in the University of Delaware and emerged as the first Black woman to earn a degree through their rigorous chemical engineering program. She has continued to find the balance between an active family and challenging career as relocation offered the opportunity to build community from Baltimore, MD, to Richmond, VA to Raleigh, NC to settling in Charlotte, NC.

Navigating industry evolution has played on her natural strengths and thirst for new challenges. Experiences in chemical manufacturing translated to computer chip manufacturing. Printing and paper manufacturing quality systems were directly transferable to the utility sector. Traveling throughout the U.S., Germany, Portugal and the U.K. to meet with colleagues and customers provided an opportunity to experience a vast number of cultures, personalities and work styles.

Throughout her 40-year career, quality and customer satisfaction were common focus areas in supporting global customers including Apple, Microsoft, HP, IBM and Dell. In her role as General Manager of Customer Satisfaction and Engagement at Duke Energy, Christine was responsible for internal and external measurement of Customer Satisfaction using both J.D. Power and an internal proprietary model to measure customer perception and transactional performance. She and her team were accountable for the improvement of Customer experience in both traditional and digital channels, while providing new channels for customer engagement. In this role, Christine led an 8-month extensive customer journey mapping project to define current state and identify customer pain points working with State Presidents to define and execute on both enterprise and local improvement opportunities. During the first year in this role, Duke’s J.D. Power performance results showed significant improvement for the company, with a quarterly increase of 15 points in overall satisfaction in 2015. (The average increase for utilities nationally was a 10-point gain.)

Christine joined with her youngest daughter in 2020 to co-found Collective Power. Collective Power envisions a world with resilient communities thriving now and prepared for the future. The importance of this work has never been clearer as the world evolves to a new post-pandemic normal.