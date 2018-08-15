Cleveland County Deputy Shot Twice At Car Dealership

A Cleveland County deputy was shot in the leg and face late Tuesday night after he responded to a call at a car dealership.

According to WSOC-TV, Cleveland County Sherriff Alan Norman said the department received a call about a man who was wanted by probation and parole at the KM Auto Broker off Highway 74 near Kings Mountain. The deputy got into a confrontation with the man and the man started shooting.

Norman told WSOC-TV deputies were able to confirm the suspect’s identity using dashcam video and he was arrested in Harrisburg where he lives.

Neither the name of the suspect nor the deputy's name have been released. The deputy was airlifted to Carloinas Medical Center in Charlotte. His condition is unclear.