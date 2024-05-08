NWS issues a severe weather alert for Charlotte and surrounding area

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning effective from May 8 at 3:48 p.m. until May 8 at 4:45 p.m. for the Charlotte region. The warning comes as a severe thunderstorm is moving eastward.

At 3:48 p.m., the severe thunderstorm was spotted approximately 4 miles southeast of Gastonia, near Cramerton. This storm is characterized by its rapid movement, traveling east at an estimated speed of 40 mph. The primary threats associated with this severe thunderstorm include wind gusts of up to 70 mph and half-dollar-sized hail.

The source of this alert is radar indications, confirming the severity of the weather conditions in the specified areas. Residents are advised to take immediate precautions as the impact of this storm may lead to minor hail damage to vehicles, considerable tree damage, and the likelihood of wind damage to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings.

Areas likely to be affected include Gastonia, uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, central Charlotte, south Charlotte, northeast Charlotte, southwest Charlotte, east Charlotte, northwest Charlotte and west Concord.

Seek shelter indoors, preferably in an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.