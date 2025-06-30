© 2025 WFAE

NEWS BRIEFS

Gov. Stein unveils first workforce council report at CPCC

WFAE | By Kenneth Lee Jr.
Published June 30, 2025 at 4:45 PM EDT
Josh Stein
Kenneth Lee
/
WFAE
Josh Stein at Central Piedmont Community College.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein and the Workforce and Apprenticeship Council outlined their first report Monday at Central Piedmont Community College.

Earlier this spring, Stein established the council to focus on ways to expand access to good jobs and wages in North Carolina. Goals include an increase in participation in work-based learning, engaging with employers statewide and reducing state government job vacancies to 15%.

During the briefing at CPCC, Stein said he wants prospective high school students to have multiple options to gainful employment.

"There is not one single path towards success," Stein said. "And a person shouldn't have to get a four-year degree in order to earn an income enough to support their family."

In January, Stein announced a $16.3 billion capital investment plan for North Carolina that aims to create 18,000 good-paying jobs.
