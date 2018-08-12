Local Basketball Star Dies In Bike Crash In Northeast Charlotte

The local basketball community is mourning this weekend after an 18-year-old player was hit by a car, while riding a bicycle in northeast Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Miquase “Mikey” Maddox was struck at around 1 a.m. while riding in the 9700 block of Old Concord Road, near the University City area. He died at the scene.

Police said Maddox was riding ‘against’ traffic, and was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the car, Dylan Leviner, 24, and a passenger stayed at the scene. A witness traveling behind Leviner’s car also stayed on the scene. CMPD said Leviner was not driving while impaired, but it is unknown if speed played a factor in the crash.

Maddox played basketball for Rocky River High School and at Vance High School. In summer 2017 he also played for “Team United” - a Charlotte-based Amateur Athletic Union program.

The team’s twitter feed is filled with highlight reels and pictures of Maddox. The team said in a tweet that it was a “very sad day in the hoops community.”

Rest Easy Mikey!! You’re one of God’s Draft Picks!! #LLMikeyMaddox pic.twitter.com/JVxoZgSeH4 — Team United Hoops (@teamunitedhoops) August 11, 2018

Another member of Team United, James Hampton, died in May after collapsing on the court during a tournament in Virginia.

A balloon release will be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at Reedy Creek Park to honor Maddox.