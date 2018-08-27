Two Men Charged With Murder Of Woman In Southwest Charlotte

Two men have been arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in southwest Charlotte that occurred late Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said James Ratliff, 22, and Don’Travius Henderson, 21, were involved in a shooting that killed Tayzhah Bush, 20, and injured another woman at an apartment off South Tryon near Remount Road. The other woman was transported to the hospital and her name has not been released.

Ratliff and Henderson are currently being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail. They both face murder charges. Henderson also faces charges of assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.