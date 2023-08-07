CMPD investigating two weekend fatal crashes in Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating two fatal crashes that happened this weekend.

On Saturday, officers responded to a call around 7:23 p.m. about a crash with injuries at 2016 West Arrowood Road. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Ford Mustang driven by 17-year-old Ivan Morales Galvez on the right side of the road with a heavy amount of damage to its passenger side, and a 2013 Chevy Camaro driven by 24-year-old Paulo Alexis Ramos Avila with front-end damage.

Galvez was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. According to the initial investigation, Galvez was trying to turn left at Bramblewood Drive. He was struck in the passenger side by the Camaro which sent the Mustang spinning off the roadway and into a tree. Police say Avila got out of his car after and left the scene.

Witnesses of the crash helped officers locate Avila. He was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, careless and reckless driving and no operator license. CMPD detectives determined the Camaro's speed was the reason for the crash.

And during the early morning hours on Sunday, officers were called to a crash near 6300 Albemarle Road. They found a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with heavy front-end damage and a 2014 Dodge Ram with passenger-side damage. Both drivers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the Volkswagen, 36-year-old Heriberto Maldonado, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

According to the investigation, the driver of the Dodge, 40-year-old Jesus Lopez Garcia, was driving west on Albemarle Road and was attempting to take a U-turn at Farm Pond Lane. The light was yellow, and while making the U-turn he was struck by the Jetta, driven by 28-year-old Marcario Torres. The Volkswagen was traveling at a high speed with no headlights on, police say.

Officers said both drivers were impaired at the time of the wreck.

Garcia was charged with failure to yield the right of way, no operator’s license, and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle. Torres was charged with no operator license, operating a motor vehicle with no headlights, reckless driving and possession of an open container in a motor vehicle.

Both drivers were also charged with felony death by motor vehicle.