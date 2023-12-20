Juvenile charged with breaking into more than 180 cars in south Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police charged a juvenile with breaking into more than 180 cars over two nights, and said they're searching for two more suspects in the case.

The break-ins were reported the night of Dec. 13-14 at various locations in the SouthPark area — where 84 cars were broken into — and at two apartments on Kenilworth Avenue in Dilworth on Monday, where 100 more vehicles were broken into. Items were stolen from many of the vehicles.

The juvenile turned himself in, accompanied by his mother, on Tuesday. Police said he was charged with auto theft, breaking into a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking into a motor vehicle and conspiracy. Although CMPD said the "juvenile suspect has a lengthy criminal history and is known to officers," he was released into his mother's custody. Police plan to appeal that order. The juvenile was not named.

Police said a 19-year-old woman named Hannah Jayna Freeman was also identified as a suspect, but she fled from officers in a stolen car and got away when they tried to arrest her Tuesday. She remains at large. A third suspect hasn't been identified, police said.

