NC Mountains Get New State Park, 3 New State Trails

By 2 minutes ago

RALEIGH — North Carolina now has a new state park and three new state trails.

South Mountains State Park, part of which is seen here in June, is getting a new trail. North Carolina is adding a new park near Asheville, and two other parks in the western part of the state are also getting new trails.
Credit DASHIELL COLEMAN / WFAE

Earlier this month, Gov. Roy Cooper signed a bill adding Pisgah View State Park in Buncombe and Haywood counties to North Carolina's state parks.

He also signed bills adding three state trails: Northern Peaks State Trail in Watauga and Ashe counties; the Wilderness Gateway State Trail in the South Mountains range in McDowell, Rutherford, Burke and Catawba counties; and the Overmountain Victory State Trail, which stretches across nine counties.

The Division of Parks and Recreation will also conduct a feasibility study that will further refine a corridor for the new Wilderness Gateway State Trail in Burke and Catawba counties.

The division will report to legislators by Dec. 1.

Tags: 
Top News
NC State Parks
North Carolina Mountains