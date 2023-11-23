How college conference realignments affect schools like Wake Forest

Merger madness with money as the bottom line is how many sportswriters have described college sports conferences as expansions and realignments have taken place in the past couple of years. The PAC 12 is reduced to two teams as schools such as UCLA leave for the Big Ten and Arizona and Arizona State leave for the Big 12.

The ACC is expanding in 2024, although Florida State is rumored to be jumping ship. Will Zimmerman, a contributing writer for The Assembly took a deep dive into the effect potential ACC realignments could have on the conference, and member school Wake Forest in particular.

"Wake Forest is different because they are the smallest in the ACC, the smallest in the Power Five, the highest level of athletic conferences in the U.S. but they win," Zimmerman said. "But winning is not the currency of college sports, specifically college football these days. It comes to how many eyeballs you can draw, how much money is the program making. Wake Forest does not have the same leverage in television that the Clemsons have and that raises questions for the future.

