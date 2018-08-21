911 Operator Advised Garden Store Owner Not To Respond To Break-in

Hear the 911 calls as Alan Corder describes confronting a suspected burglar.

A 911 operator told a Charlotte garden store owner to stay away from his store until police responded to the break-in.

“We’ll see what happens when I get there,” replied Alan Corder.

CMPD released the 911 recordings Tuesday regarding the fatal incident at American Beauty Garden Center off Independence Boulevard on Aug. 6.

In the first recording, Corder tells the operator he’s on his way to the store, after seeing a break in on his security camera. Corder calls back six minutes later.

"He just ran out of the store, ran at me, I shot at him 3 or 4 times. I think I may have hit him," Corder said.

Corder doesn’t say on the recording if the intruder has a gun.

When officers arrived they found Justin Anderson, 20, dead behind the store.

Corder was indicted on a voluntary manslaughter charge Monday.

In North Carolina, 911 recordings are public record. CMPD had requested the audio not be released because the department’s lawyers argued it could prejudice potential jurors. Last week, a judge ordered it be released after the grand jury convened.