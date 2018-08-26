Local Leaders React To Death Of Sen. John McCain

Arizona Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain died Saturday night at the age of 81.

McCain was diagnosed with an aggresssive type of brain cancer more than a year ago. His office had announced Friday that he would discontinue his medical treatment.

After news broke of his death, a swell of support arose – a number of statements coming in from local leaders.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham, who was close friend of McCain’s, wrote, “America and freedom have lost one of her greatest champions… And I’ve lost one of my greatest mentors.”

He added, “I will need some time to absorb this, but I want Cindy – and the entire McCain family – to know they are in my prayers.”

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper wrote, “John McCain was a true American hero who served his country with honor throughout his life, and our nation has lost a great man. Our prayers are with his family and all those who loved him and served with him.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said in a statement, "I will never forget John McCain. He was among the greatest of men and he was my friend."

“I hope his family can find comfort in knowing that he inspired the lives of generations of Americans, young and old," McMaster added.

North Carolina Congresswoman Alma Adams, who represents parts of Charlotte, called McCain a “true statesman.”

“His love and devotion to our country and for his family is admired by all,” Adams wrote. “We are forever grateful for his sacrifice and stalwart leadership, both on the battlefield and in elected office. My prayers are with his wife and family.”

Dan McCready, the Democratic candidate for N.C. District 9, thanked McCain for his work and said he was “at a loss for words” after hearing of the senator’s death.

“Both in the midst of war and in the halls of Washington, Sen. McCain's dedication to our country never faltered,” McCready wrote. “In this era of talking heads and 24-hour news cycles, John McCain reminded us that we are not defined by our divisions or our disagreements but by our common bond as Americans. We can never replace him but we can honor him by continuing his mission.”