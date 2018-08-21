New President And CEO Starts At Mint Museum

Charlotte’s Mint Museum officially has a new president and chief executive. Todd Herman stepped into the role Monday.

Herman comes to the Mint Museum from the Arkansas Arts Center in Little Rock, Arkansas, where he had been the director and CEO since 2011. He replaces interim president and CEO Bruce LaRowe, who had been serving in the position since the departure of Dr. Kathleen V. Jameson in June 2017.

Herman said in a statement Tuesday that he is excited to “cultivate the Mint as a hub where culture and community come together.”

“With our gifted and creative staff,” he continued, “We will continue to distinguish the Mint through thoughtfully curated exhibitions and enlightening programs that engage audiences of varied backgrounds.”

At the Mint, Herman oversees a $10.1 million operating budget, with 54 full-time employees and 1,200 volunteers.