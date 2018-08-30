President Trump To Speak At CPCC Before Private Fundraiser

President Trump is coming to Charlotte Friday, with an appearance at Central Piedmont Community College’s Harris Campus near the airport at 2 p.m. He will then head to south Charlotte for a fundraiser.

The president is expected to sign an executive order on retirement security at his CPCC event. The community college said Friday it's providing the space at no charge, its normal procedure for political bodies and officials.

After the CPCC event, the president is scheduled to attend a fundraiser at Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte for Republican congressional candidates Mark Harris in the 9th District and Ted Budd in the 13th.

The least expensive ticket for the private event is $1,000. There are also $10,000 and $25,000 tickets.

This will be the president's first appearance here since the Republican National Committee picked Charlotte as the host city for the 2020 Republican National Convention.