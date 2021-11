Seven Americans have received the first presidential pardons granted by George W. Bush. Morning Edition host Bob Edwards talks with one of those pardoned, former postal worker Olgen Williams of Indianapolis, Ind. He served a year in prison more than 30 years ago for stealing $10.90 from the mail to support his drug habit. Williams says he's grateful for the pardon and has been making amends for decades by doing community service.

Copyright 2002 NPR