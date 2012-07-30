Paris Transit Launches Politeness Campaign

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And our last word in business today comes from Paris, or should we say Paris? It is la politique.

For you Francophones, you heard correctly: politeness - or in this case, a lack thereof.

The Paris Public Transport Authority has launched a campaign against rudeness.

MONTAGNE: Ceiling-high subway billboards poke fun at bad manners. They depict French men and women with giant animal heads - a donkey spitting out gum, a frog leaping the turnstile, a chicken clucking loudly on her cell phone. The campaign was launched after transport officials received complaints about train etiquette.

WERTHEIMER: According to one French pollster, 60 percent of those surveyed cited rudeness as their number one source of stress - higher than unemployment or the debt crisis. Quelle surprise.

And je m'appelle Renee Montagne. A bientot.