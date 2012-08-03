Women On The Board Make For Better Business

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Losses and gains brings us to our last word in business today, a woman's intuition. It turns out that the stocks of companies that include women on their boards of directors do better than companies with the all-male boards.

The Credit Suisse Institute examined the returns of about 23,000 businesses with more than $10 billion worth of publicly traded shares. And the researchers found that over the past six years, boards with women included saw average gains of 14 percent, which is about 4 percent more than male-only boards.

MONTAGNE: That effect actually intensified during the financial crisis because companies with women directors took on less debt and made fewer risky deals.

