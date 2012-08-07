Bernanke Acknowledges Americans Aren't Happy

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with your happiness.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MONTAGNE: That's the indicator Fed Chief Ben Bernanke wants to see. Bernanke told a conference of economists last night that despite data pointing to a recovery, many people still feel stressed. He said the economic well-being of Americans is the Fed's ultimate objective - that is, the sense that things are going well.

It's not a new idea. The tiny Asian nation of Bhutan tracks national happiness instead of gross national product. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.