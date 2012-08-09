Text Champion Repeats Title

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And now to our last word in business: A reigning champ.

That would be 16-year-old Austin Wierschke. He has maintained his place atop the pantheon of texters. I guess you could say he took the gold in text messaging. The competition took place yesterday in New York City's Times Square. There were 11 competitors and three rounds, including behind the back texting and texting while blindfolded. His prize, $50,000, awarded by contest sponsor LG Electronics.

He says he's using the profits from what he calls his abnormally fast thumbs to save for college.

And that's the business news from MORNING EDITION, on NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Going to try a little texting while broadcasting. I'm Steve Inskeep.