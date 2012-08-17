Top Stories: Afghan Attack; Russian Verdict; South African Violence
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Two U.S. Troops Killed By Afghan Police Officer; Latest 'Green On Blue' Attack.
-- Women In Russian Punk Band Found Guilty Of Hooliganism.
And we've updated a post we first published last evening:
-- South African Police Open Fire On Striking Miners, More Than 30 Killed.
Other stories in the news:
-- "Iran's Ahmadinejad Says No Place For Israel In New Middle East." ( Reuters)
-- "Obama Offers Romney A Deal On Tax Releases." ( USA Today's The Oval blog)
-- "Obama To Stick With Biden As Veep." ( The Hill)
-- U.K., Sweden Criticize Ecuador For Giving Asylum To Julian Assange. ( BBC News)
-- "U.S. Reliance On Oil From Saudi Arabia Is Growing Again." ( The New York Times)
