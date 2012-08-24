Apple, Samsung Infringed Each Other's Patents

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a big patent ruling.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

INSKEEP: This is a case of Apple against Samsung - and if that sounds familiar, it's because there's more than one patent case here.

While a jury in California deliberates a huge multibillion dollar patent infringement case, which we've been discussing this week, a ruling on a similar case with the same players has been issued today in South Korea.

The court there says Apple and Samsung both infringed on each other's patents. The South Korean court ordered a partial ban of products, including certain iPhone and iPad models, as well as a model of Samsung's Galaxy smartphone.

