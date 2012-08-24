© 2020 WFAE
Barrio Basketball In El Paso, Texas

By Linton Weeks
Published August 24, 2012 at 3:30 PM EDT
A rainbow of teams at basketball camp.
A summertime basketball camp can cost a kid several hundred dollars. But the Basketball in the Barrio camp — held just two blocks from the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso — costs just one buck.

Actually, only a portion of the camp is about basketball, says co-founder Rus Bradburd. The experience is sponsored by , a group that tries to promote peace and harmony through sports.

Each camper gets a bilingual book, peace poster, basketball and t-shirt. And kids are introduced to reading lessons, storytellers, mariachi groups, folklorico dancers and artists. And crossover dribbling.

