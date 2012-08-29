Foamy Philanthropy In Spanish Fork, Utah

Dave Ballard got the idea of a wacky charity race while watching a YouTube video of someone slip-sliding through a slough of foam. The first was held in the fall of 2011 in Idaho.

A year and more than a dozen events later, Ballard says his group has raised more than $10,000 for charity, with most of those funds being donated to , an organization that combats human trafficking.

"We've been compared to the TV show Wipeout," Ballard says. "And we've been called a carnival for fitness." The next race will be in Sacramento.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.