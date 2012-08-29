Letters: New Meanings In Hyphenated Last Names

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

It's time now for your letters - and some air guitar.

(SOUNDBITE OF AC/DC "ROCK N ROLL SINGER")

CORNISH: This week, we told you about newlyweds Aaron Rock and Cara Singer. They decided to combine surnames and now, they're the Rock-Singers. They're also, apparently, not alone in their dedication to creating awesome hyphenates. Lisa Star(ph) of Santa Monica, California, writes: My husband, Jonathan Powers, and I like to think that our daughter Iris' hyphenated last name, Star-Powers, will give her a leg-up in life - although the Rock-Singers may just have us beat.

MELISSA BLOCK: And Cynthia Rush(ph) of Dayton, Ohio, told us about the problem she faced when she fell in love with a man named Coffey(ph). She writes this: When I met my husband, his housekeeper had a hyphenated name - Sumner-Briese(ph). Early in the relationship, he was talking marriage. I said, no way - we would be the Coffey-Rushes, with a maid named Sumner-Briese.

CORNISH: And Maryanne Romano(ph), of Dallas, says she can top the Rock-Singers. She says: I am a writer, and have had a longtime critique partner and friend named Linda Lovely. She has been married for many years, to a very nice man named Tom Hooker.

We actually tracked down Ms. Lovely to verify the story. All true, she says, though she wanted to make one thing clear: While she is very much married to Mr. Hooker, she did not take his name.

BLOCK: You can write to us by visiting NPR.org. Click on Contact Us. You can also follow us on twitter @nprmelissablock.

CORNISH: And @npraudie.

(SOUNDBITE OF AC/DC SONG "ROCK 'N' ROLL SINGER")

BLOCK: You are listening to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, from NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.