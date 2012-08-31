© 2020 WFAE
Japanese Court Weighs In On Apple-Samsung Dispute

Published August 31, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with yet another patent decision.

Apple and Samsung have been busy suing each other in countries all over the world. The latest decision came this morning. A court in Tokyo ruled that Samsung did not infringe on an Apple patent. A small win for the South Korean company, after a U.S. jury awarded Apple $1 billion in damages last week. Separately, a South Korean court has already ruled both companies infringed on each other's patents. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.