Japanese Court Weighs In On Apple-Samsung Dispute

Apple and Samsung have been busy suing each other in countries all over the world. The latest decision came this morning. A court in Tokyo ruled that Samsung did not infringe on an Apple patent. A small win for the South Korean company, after a U.S. jury awarded Apple $1 billion in damages last week. Separately, a South Korean court has already ruled both companies infringed on each other's patents.