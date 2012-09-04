© 2020 WFAE
How Do You Flip A 1-Ton Hamburger Patty?

Published September 4, 2012 at 7:20 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. This past weekend as many of us were firing up our grills to mark the end of summer, a Minnesota casino was outdoing all of us - grilling up the largest burger the world has ever seen. Weighing in at just over a ton, the 10-foot-wide burger was topped with 60 pounds of bacon, 50 pounds of onions and a lot of cheese. According to a Guinness World Records official, the burger, quote, "actually tasted really good." How do you flip a one-ton patty, you might ask? They used a crane. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

