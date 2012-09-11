© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

No-Go For Web Hosting Service Go Daddy

Published September 11, 2012 at 4:00 AM EDT

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

NPR's business news starts with a no go for Go Daddy.

Go Daddy is a Web-hosting service which was brought down for several hours yesterday before service was restored. A supporter of the group Anonymous claimed credit for hacking Go Daddy's servers. The server crashed, we're told, caused the website of thousands - possibly millions - of Go Daddy customers to go down. The company was targeted by hackers earlier this year as well when it announced support for the Stop Online Privacy Act, a controversial copyright bill before Congress. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.