'Another Thing': A Toothpaste Worthy Of A Caveman

Each week, All Things Considered and Lenore Skenazy, author of the book and blog Free-Range Kids, bring you "Another Thing," an on-air puzzle to test your clever skills. We take a trend in the news and challenge you to help us satirize it with a song title, a movie name or something else wacky .

This week's challenge: Researchers have found a 6,500-year-old human jawbone containing a tooth that shows traces of beeswax. This may have been a very early form of dentistry — a filling. So, tell us:

What do you suppose was the name of the first prehistoric toothpaste?

Submit your entry using the form below or by sending your answer with your name, address and phone number to anotherthing@npr.org. If submitting via email, please type "Toothpaste" in the subject line.

Entries are due by 12 noon EDT on Sept. 26. All entries become property of NPR, which reserves the right to edit them. Entries submitted as comments on this Web page cannot be considered. In the case of several similar entries, the first one received gets credit.

The winner will be announced on All Things Considered on Oct. 1. The first-prize winner will receive an NPR mug.

Last week's challenge: What will be the name of the first best-selling diet book for dogs?

Winner: Avoid the Pounds, Alan Edwards, McLean, Va.

Runners-Up:

1.38 Minute Abs, Ben Pagel, Stamford, Conn. (Note: Pagel says that's eight minutes in dog years.)

Chicken By Products AGAIN? A Dog's Guide to Helping their Owners Pick Healthier Food, Erika Yin, Miami Beach, Fla.

The Curious Incident of the Dog and Its Waistline, Brian Scholla, Richmond, Va.

If I'm Smart Enough to Catch a Frisbee, Why Can't I Lose Weight? Connie Caldwell, San Antonio

