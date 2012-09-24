Laugh Break: Jill Biden And What She's Seen Of Joe 'Up Close'

(Note, if you're easily offended by juvenile humor, this post and video might not be for you.)

The video's been going around since Friday, but it's too funny not to pass along just because it's a few days old. And we bet many folks missed it over the weekend.

While introducing her husband in New Hampshire, second lady Jill Biden got the audience laughing when she held her hands farrrrrr apart as she said, "I've seen Joe up close." Her inadvertently funny comments didn't end there.

The vice president, meanwhile, seemed to be loving it. Of course, for once he wasn't the one in the family getting in a bit of trouble at the mic.

