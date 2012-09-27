Top Stories: NFL Refs Get New Contract; Israeli Prime Minister Visits U.N.

Good morning: here are our early headlines:

We Have A Ruling: NFL Referees Are Returning To The Field.

Netanyahu To Press For 'Red Line' On Iran.

And here are other headlines:

Bloodiest Day Yet In Syrian Civil War. ( Telegraph)

New Report Finds One In Five U.S. Households Owes Student Debt. ( Pew Research Center)

A Single Powerball Ticket Worth $200 Million Sold In Iowa. ( Des Moines Register)

Yosemite National Park Workers Tested For Hantavirus, Can't Speak About It Publically. ( KTVU)

Japanese Scientists Briefly Create Scarce Element 113 In Periodic Table. ( Los Angeles Times)

Mass. Sen. Brown Reprimands Staff Over Native American 'War Whoops' That Mocked Rival. ( Politico)

'Alternative' Nobel Prizes Go To Human Rights And Environmental Activists. ( AP)

Phoenix Filmmaker Arrested For Taping Terrorist Hoax To 'Test' Police Response. ( ABC)

