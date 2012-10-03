Top Stories: Presidential Debate Night; Slain Border Patrol Agent Identified

Good morning! Here are our early stories:

Obama Vs. Romney: It's Debate Night In Denver.

On Eve Of First Debate, NPR Poll Shows Romney Within Striking Distance.

History Says, Debate Moments Matter.

And here are more headlines:

Border Patrol Releases Name Of Slain Agent. ( ABC)

Report: CIA Agents Wounded In Mexico Could Have Been Target Of Possible Assassination Attempt. ( AP)

Car Bombs In Aleppo Kill Dozens Of Syrians In Popular Square. ( CNN)

Malawian President Cuts Her Salary By 30% To Lower Government Spending. ( AFP)

American Airlines Finds 6 Planes With Some Wrongly Installed Seats. ( Wall Street Journal)

Los Angeles Repeals Its Ban On Medical Marijuana Dispensaries. ( Los Angeles Times)

Minn. Wildfire Forces Evacuations And Damages Buildings, Then Crosses Into Canada. ( Minnesota Public Radio)

TV Anchor Calls Out 'Bullying' Letter Writer Who Criticized Her Weight. ( AP)

