Top Stories: Presidential Debate Reaction; Turkey Still Shelling Syria

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Swing State Debate Watchers Give First Round To Romney And Lehrer The Loss.

Romney Goes On Offense, Pays For It In First Round Of Fact Checks.

Turkey Continues Bombardment Of Syrian Targets.

And here are more headlines:

Former Philippines President Arrested On Stealing Charge. ( Australia Network News)

Spanish Police Arrest Man Who Planned Deadly Bombings On College Campus. ( BBC)

5 Deaths From Meningitis Outbreak That's Sickened 26 In 5 States. ( CNN)

Winter Prediction: More Snow For Northeast, Less For Western States. ( AccuWeather)

Florida Woman Who Rode Endangered Manatee Surrenders To Police. ( Tampa Bay Times)

Miguel Cabrera Takes AL Triple Crown In RBIs, Batting Average And Homers. ( AP)

Actor Aston Kutcher's Home Raided By SWAT Team After Malicious Hoax Call. ( Los Angeles Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.