© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Top Stories: Castro Reassures Cubans; 'Newsweek' Ending Its Print Magazine

By Korva Coleman
Published October 18, 2012 at 8:17 AM EDT

Good morning: here are our early stories:

Week After Latest Death Rumors, Cubans Get Letter From Fidel Castro.

'Newsweek' Kills Its Print Edition.

Tough Times, Even Higher Debts For College Graduates.

And these are more headlines:

Others May Have Helped Suspect Who Planted Fake Bomb Outside New York Federal Reserve. ( CBS)

Talk Show Host Larry King To Moderate Third Party Presidential Candidate Debate. ( AP)

Former Sen. George McGovern 'No Longer Responsive' In Hospice. ( NBC)

Some Syrian Rebels Now Have Portable Anti-Aircraft Missiles. ( Wall Street Journal)

Greeks Stage Fourth General Strike To Protest Austerity Measures. ( AFP)

Luxembourg Throwing Grand Wedding For Heir To Throne. ( AP)

Irish Anti-Abortion Activists Protest Opening Of First Abortion Clinic In Belfast. ( Belfast Telegraph)

Meteorites Streak Across Sky In San Francisco Area. ( Contra Costa Times)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman