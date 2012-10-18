Top Stories: Castro Reassures Cubans; 'Newsweek' Ending Its Print Magazine

Good morning: here are our early stories:

Week After Latest Death Rumors, Cubans Get Letter From Fidel Castro.

'Newsweek' Kills Its Print Edition.

Tough Times, Even Higher Debts For College Graduates.

And these are more headlines:

Others May Have Helped Suspect Who Planted Fake Bomb Outside New York Federal Reserve. ( CBS)

Talk Show Host Larry King To Moderate Third Party Presidential Candidate Debate. ( AP)

Former Sen. George McGovern 'No Longer Responsive' In Hospice. ( NBC)

Some Syrian Rebels Now Have Portable Anti-Aircraft Missiles. ( Wall Street Journal)

Greeks Stage Fourth General Strike To Protest Austerity Measures. ( AFP)

Luxembourg Throwing Grand Wedding For Heir To Throne. ( AP)

Irish Anti-Abortion Activists Protest Opening Of First Abortion Clinic In Belfast. ( Belfast Telegraph)

Meteorites Streak Across Sky In San Francisco Area. ( Contra Costa Times)

