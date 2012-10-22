© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Arlington Cemetery's Grave Sites Now Searchable Online

By Mark Memmott
Published October 22, 2012 at 6:53 PM EDT
Headstones in Arlington National Cemetery last March. The new online database should make it easier to find specific graves.
Headstones in Arlington National Cemetery last March. The new online database should make it easier to find specific graves.

Arlington National Cemetery, which has come under intense criticism in recent years because of unmarked graves, misplaced records and mishandling of some veterans' cremated remains, today launched an online database (and apps) that it hopes will allow "family members and the public to find gravesites and explore Arlington's rich history."

The desktop version is here. Apps are available for:

-- Apple products

-- Android devices

-- BlackBerrys

According to the cemetery:

"The Army photographed 259,978 gravesites, niches and markers using a custom-built smart phone application and instituted a rigorous process to review each headstone photo with existing cemetery records and other historical documents. The end result was the creation of a single, verifiable and authoritative database of all those laid to rest at Arlington that is linked to the Arlington's digital mapping system."

The database will be updated going forward.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott