Yahoo's Profits Spiked In Third Quarter

GREENE: Yahoo's new CEO, Marissa Mayer, got a lot of attention recently for her decision to cut short her maternity leave and return to work. Well, she returned to some good news: The troubled online company's profits spiked in the third quarter. Yahoo earned more than $3 billion, beating industry predictions.

This was largely based on the sale of its stake in the business-to-business marketplace Alibaba.com. That netted Yahoo 2.8 billion. Yahoo also got small boosts in ad revenues tied to its search engine.