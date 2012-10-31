Top Stories: Sandy Death Toll Increases; Election Day Disaster Back-Up Plans

Good morning - here are our early stories:

Latest On Sandy: Death Toll Rises, Wait For 'Normal' Life Continues.

There's No Contingency Plan If Disaster Strikes On Election Day.

And here are more early headlines:

Jersey Beach Town Burning In New Sandy-Related Fire. ( WABC)

Obama To Make Storm Visits, Romney To Campaign In Florida. ( AP)

Cyclone Nilam Headed For India As Thousands Recover In Sri Lanka. ( BBC)

Afghanistan To Hold Presidential Elections in 2014. ( Wall Street Journal)

Syrian Government Continues To Bomb Some Areas Near Damascus. ( BBC)

Jobless Rate In Eurozone Jumps To 11.6 Percent. ( Bloomberg)

Proposed Budget Shows Greece With Crushing Debt, Slowing Economy And Record Unemployment. ( AP)

Halloween Candy Sales Estimated To Grow, Despite Nation's Weather Problems. ( Chicago Tribune)

