Maine Man Who Set Fire To Nuclear Submarine Pleads Guilty

Casey James Fury, the 24-year-old Maine shipyard worker blamed for setting a May fire that caused $200 million to $400 million worth of damage to the USS Miami nuclear-powered attack submarine, pleaded guilty this morning, the Kennebec Journal reports.

He's expected to be sentenced to between 15 and 20 years in prison.

As Eyder wrote in July, investigators reported that Fury told them he set the May 23 fire because he wanted to leave work early after having an upsetting exchange of text messages with his girlfriend. A painter and sand blaster, he was a civilian employee. Fury reportedly suffers from anxiety and depression. He's also pleaded guilty to setting a June 16 fire outside the sub — a blaze that caused no significant damage.

"Theoretically," the Journal adds, "Fury also is responsible for repairing the damage caused by the fire." A press release from the U.S. Attorney's office says "the maximum fine for each count is $250,000 or the cost of repairing or replacing any property damage, whichever is greater."

According to The Associated Press, "the Navy intends to repair the Los Angeles-class sub, which is based in Groton, Conn., with a goal of returning it to sea in 2015."

